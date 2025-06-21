Garde Capital Inc. Invests $1.90 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

