Comparing NI (NASDAQ:NODK) & Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 1 2 4 0 2.43 NI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $20.14, indicating a potential upside of 26.32%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than NI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance -0.41% 0.20% 0.04% NI -0.82% 2.51% 1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $2.42 billion 0.73 $113.30 million ($0.13) -122.66 NI $325.20 million 0.79 -$6.06 million ($0.12) -103.58

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than NI. Fidelis Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelis Insurance has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, as well as other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

