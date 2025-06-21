Center For Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,158 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,125,000 after purchasing an additional 422,294 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $272.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $270.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

