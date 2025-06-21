Hays (LON:HAS) Trading Down 9.9% – Here’s What Happened

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.70 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 63.30 ($0.85). Approximately 10,309,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,966,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.22 ($0.94).

Hays Stock Up 4.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hays

In related news, insider Michael Findlay purchased 34,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,941.56 ($26,817.59). Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hays Company Profile

