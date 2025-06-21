Aecon Group Inc. (ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 3rd

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Aecon Group Price Performance

TSE:ARE opened at C$19.78 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.03 and a 1-year high of C$29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott William Thon purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,705.00. Also, Director Deborah Susan Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,825 shares of company stock valued at $419,159. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

