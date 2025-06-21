Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,659,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,975,000 after acquiring an additional 205,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,086,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,015,000 after purchasing an additional 442,126 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,077 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,379,000 after buying an additional 634,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,813,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,072,000 after buying an additional 487,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.