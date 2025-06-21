Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $85.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

