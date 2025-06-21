AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) & Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Critical Survey

Dividends

AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMB Financial and Northeast Indiana Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial $18.97 million 1.06 $2.19 million N/A N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp $31.80 million 1.32 $4.31 million $1.94 9.02

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

1.2% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp 14.37% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northeast Indiana Bancorp beats AMB Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier’s checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage, refinance, new construction, and home equity loans; auto, recreational vehicle, and unsecured loans; and revolving lines of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers merchant, online banking, and cash management services. It operates through full-service locations in Huntington, Warsaw, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

