Denver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 156 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NOBL opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

