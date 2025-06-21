Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.16 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.