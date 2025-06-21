First PREMIER Bank Sells 350 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,542,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,397,000 after acquiring an additional 169,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $494,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 628,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,749,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.12. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.66 and a one year high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

