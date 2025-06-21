Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises 1.6% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Restaurant Brands International worth $46,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,897 shares in the company, valued at $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of QSR opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.80.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.