Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,306 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $66.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.4851 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

