Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,382,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $561.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

