Advocate Group LLC Buys 13,089 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,563,000 after buying an additional 1,599,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $55.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

