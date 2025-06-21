Mayport LLC Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mayport LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $275.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.