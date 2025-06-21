Castleview Partners LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Castleview Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,672 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 406,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,348,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 1.9%

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

