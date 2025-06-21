Praxis Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

