Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $289.33 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

