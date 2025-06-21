SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,710 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 104,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,041.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 183,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 167,259 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8%

SPDW stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

