Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 590 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,309,000. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,272,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,144,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,881,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,477,000 after buying an additional 389,972 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 670.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,293,000 after buying an additional 379,314 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $134.15 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

