Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 12,291 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,803,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,507,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,090,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,409,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,132,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,914,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

