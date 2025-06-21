SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 2,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 236,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).
SEEEN Stock Down 5.3%
The stock has a market cap of £7.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Adrian Hargrave purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($48,413.13). Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.
SEEEN Company Profile
SEEEN delivers the first AI-powered Video Experience Platform. Our technology gives you precise control over your video content, increases video inventory, and delivers more immediate, relevant and personal audience experiences that are designed for action at the point of inspiration. Our products include CreatorSuite, JetStream and Dialog-To-Clip (https://seeen.com/premiere-plug-in).
