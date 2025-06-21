Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Trading Down 10.2% – Here’s Why

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 378.77 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 386.20 ($5.19). 3,015,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,974,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430.14 ($5.78).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BREE. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 650 ($8.74) to GBX 625 ($8.41) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 540 ($7.26) to GBX 590 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BREE

Breedon Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Breedon Group

The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 445.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 445.53.

In related news, insider James Brotherton sold 43,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.78), for a total value of £187,686.40 ($252,402.37). Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,676.51 ($3,599.39). 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Breedon Group

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.