Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Trading Down 10.2% – Here’s Why

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 378.77 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 386.20 ($5.19). 3,015,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,974,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430.14 ($5.78).
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BREE. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 650 ($8.74) to GBX 625 ($8.41) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 540 ($7.26) to GBX 590 ($7.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
In related news, insider James Brotherton sold 43,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.78), for a total value of £187,686.40 ($252,402.37). Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,676.51 ($3,599.39). 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.
