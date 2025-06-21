Novus Capital (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) Trading Up 9.3% – Here’s Why

Novus Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:NOVSU – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.
Novus Capital Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75.
About Novus Capital
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
