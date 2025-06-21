H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) Trading Down 49.5% – Should You Sell?

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 49.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

H-CYTE Stock Down 49.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

