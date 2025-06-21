Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.65 and last traded at $51.76. Approximately 2,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.97.

About Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.