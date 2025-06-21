Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 7,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a market cap of $78.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.

Get Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.08% of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.