Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $75.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,897 shares in the company, valued at $12,817,421.76. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

