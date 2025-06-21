Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.12% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,897,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,848 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,465,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $73.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0043 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

