Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.79.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE LLY opened at $763.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $780.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $801.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $723.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

