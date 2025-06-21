Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,981,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,330,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $162.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.46 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.