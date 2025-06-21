First PREMIER Bank Sells 75 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,489,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4%

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $197.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $122.34 and a twelve month high of $207.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.