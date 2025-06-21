Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

