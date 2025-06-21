Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 360,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,324.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 98,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 91,313 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 79,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

