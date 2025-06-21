Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 178 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.83 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.42.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

