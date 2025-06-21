TT International Asset Management LTD Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TT International Asset Management LTD trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5%

XYL opened at $124.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $143.50.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

