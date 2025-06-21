StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0022 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 6.3% increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.0020486.

StorageVault Canada Stock Down 1.7%

SVAUF stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SVAUF. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.