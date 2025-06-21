Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.
Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $10.48 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
