Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $10.48 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

