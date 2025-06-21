Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) is Union Savings Bank’s Largest Position

Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 14.2% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $29,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $4,258,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 62,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $71.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

