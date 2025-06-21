True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 25,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 31,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

