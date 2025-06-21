PFG Investments LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $527.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

