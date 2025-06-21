NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) fell 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 145.20 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.97). 4,029,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 1,655,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.02 ($2.18).

NCC Group Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £461.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.77.

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 2.10 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. NCC Group had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCC Group plc will post 6.744373 earnings per share for the current year.

NCC Group Cuts Dividend

About NCC Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is -62.97%.

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

