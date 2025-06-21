Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $202,074,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Visa Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of V stock opened at $338.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.78 and its 200-day moving average is $338.54. The stock has a market cap of $623.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

