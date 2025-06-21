Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Brian Millham sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $1,120,391.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,312.44. This trade represents a 41.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,219.12. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,283 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5%

Salesforce stock opened at $260.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

