Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Holdings Reduced by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 17.6% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PMAR opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

