Applied Capital LLC Acquires 1,766 Shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV)

Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXUV. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,675,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF by 993.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 48,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000.

DXUV opened at $52.56 on Friday. Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.12 million and a P/E ratio of 18.45.

The Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (DXUV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability. DXUV was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

