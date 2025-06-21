Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

