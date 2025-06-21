Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. 227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Bankinter Stock Down 2.5%

Bankinter Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

