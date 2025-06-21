Garde Capital Inc. Has $22.74 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $22,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Martin Worley Group raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Martin Worley Group now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ESGV opened at $105.01 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

